Buzdar greets cricket team

Lahore : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistani cricket team on their victory against Afghanistan in Asia Cup.
He said the victory against Afghanistan had given new spirit to the Pakistani cricket team after defeat from India. He said the win was the result of hard work which should continue in the next matches.
Comments