CM checks security arrangements

LAHORE : Chief Minister on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters on Friday and checked the security arrangements made for Muharram ul Haram.

He expressed his satisfaction over the monitoring system through the CCTV cameras. He said the innovative technology had played a pivotal role in supporting foolproof security for Ashura.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the central control room set up at Civil Secretariat for monitoring the security of processions on Youm-e-Ashur.