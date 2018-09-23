Punjab govt to establish body to control pollution

Lahore : The Punjab government has decided, in principle, to set up the Punjab Clean Air Commission to control pollution and smog.

Committees have been established at the tehsil and district level for monitoring the measures to control environmental pollution. The recommendations and proposals given by various government departments to prevent smog and pollution were discussed in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Saturday.

The meeting was told that brick kilns would remain closed according to the court orders from October 20 to December 31. The ban on the burning of residue of crops would be imposed across Punjab from October 1. It was decided to evolve effective and people-friendly strategy for the closure of two-stroke engines, motorcycle-rickshaws and smoke-emitting vehicles.

A campaign on the social media would be launched to create awareness about the damage caused to environment by the burning of solid waste. A comprehensive mass media campaign would be designed to create awareness among the people about the prevention of smog.

The chief minister directed that air monitoring equipment be repaired immediately and said that air quality system in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Rahimyar Khan and Faisalabad be made functional immediately.

He said smog badly disrupted the daily life, therefore, a sustainable policy to prevent it be devised.

He said SUPARCO needed to devise a system for in-time information about smog and other environmental issues. The South Asia Coordination body be contacted to prevent the pollution entering Pakistan from the neighbouring country, he directed the officers concerned.

Federal Environment Minister Amin Aslam; Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan; provincial ministers Mian Aslam Iqbal; Sabtain Khan Niazi and Malik Nouman, the inspector general of police and secretaries of the departments concerned were also present. They presented their recommendations. The environment secretary briefed the meeting.

LG system: Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the proposals regarding new local government (LG) system. Usman Buzdar said the new LG system would reflect the public aspirations. The LG representatives would be empowered in true sense, he added.

He said new system was being introduced to solve the public problems at their doorstep. He said, according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, checks and balances would be introduced in the LG institutions and transparency would be ensured.

He said a system of solving the public problems at the lowest level would be introduced. He said new LG system would do away with status quo, and ultimately empower the people.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and the Local Government secretary gave a briefing to the meeting on the system.

security arrangements: The chief minister on Friday visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters on Friday and checked the security arrangements made for Muharram ul Haram.

He expressed his satisfaction over the monitoring system through the CCTV cameras.

He said the innovative technology had played a pivotal role in supporting foolproof security for Ashura.

Earlier, the chief minister visited the central control room set up at Civil Secretariat for monitoring the security of processions on Youm-e-Ashur.

greeting: Usman Buzdar has congratulated the Pakistani cricket team on their victory against Afghanistan in Asia Cup.

He said the victory against Afghanistan had given new spirit to the Pakistani cricket team after defeat from India. He said the win was the result of hard work which should continue in the next matches.

South Punjab: Usman Buzdar has said South Punjab would be made a separate province according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan while a high-level committee is working on the creation of the province on administrative level.

He said tourism would also be promoted in South Punjab, the chief minister said while talking to the notables and workers from Dera Ghazi Khan who called on him at CM’s Office on Saturday.

Usman Buzdar said the PTI government had a resolve to change the destiny of all poor areas of Punjab.

He said the people would feel relief after completion of 100 days of the government. He said irrigation system would be improved and farmers would be given facilities.

monitoring: Usman Buzdar monitored the arrangements made for maintaining law and order during Ashura.

He kept informed about the arrangements made for the security of majalis and processions.

According to a spokesman, he kept a close eye on the law and order situation through continuous monitoring by means of latest technology. The chief minister remained in contact with all the relevant agencies and the district administration in the province so that the security plan devised for Ahura was implemented, the spokesman concluded.