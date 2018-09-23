Rescue 1122 provides first aid to 41,720 mourners

LAHORE : The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue1122 gave first aid to 41,720 injured mourners and removed 837 badly injured mourners to hospitals during emergency cover to Muharram processions in all districts of Punjab.

The mourners who sustained injuries due to flagellation were provided with dressings and appropriate medicines while those with severe injuries were removed to hospitals after provision of first aid. A total of 11,000 rescuers and 826 emergency vehicles were deputed to provide medical and rescue service all over the Punjab. In Lahore, 900 rescuers remained on emergency alert with 50 fully-equipped emergency ambulances, 266 motorbike ambulances, 18 fire vehicles, two snorkels, seven specialised vehicles, six rescue vehicles, on water rescue van, on recovery vehicle.

The Urban Search and Rescue teams were deployed to meet any untoward incident/ disaster.

arrested: Motorway Police arrested four persons on charges of stealing batteries from the cars parked outside the hotels on the national highways.

The police also recovered a car, four batteries and tools from their possession.