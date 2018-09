Fury, Wilder to fight on December 1: promoter

LOS ANGELES, California: Britain’s Tyson Fury will challenge Deontay Wilder for the American’s World Boxing Council heavyweight crown on December 1, a statement said Friday.

Promoters Haymon Boxing said in a statement reported by US media that Wilder and Fury would meet at a venue to be determined.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the Staples Center in Los Angeles was a potential venue for the fight while Brooklyn’s Barclays Center was also in the running.

“WBC Heavyweight World Champion Deontay Wilder will defend his title against lineal champion Tyson Fury in a blockbuster matchup of undefeated heavyweights on Saturday, December 1 live on Pay-Per-View,” Haymon boxing said.

“The contracts have been signed and the promotional tour will kick-off in London on October 1. It continues with stops in New York City and Los Angeles.”

Wilder has 39 knockouts in 40 fights and has scored knockouts in each of his previous seven title defenses.