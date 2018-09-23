Japan’s Osaka romps into Tokyo final

TOKYO: Japan’s Naomi Osaka crushed Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2, 6-3 in Tokyo on Saturday to set up a Pan Pacific Open final against Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Third seed Osaka needed just 71 minutes to complete her 10th straight win after capturing a historic US Open title earlier this month.

Former world number one Pliskova beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 but took well over two hours to get the job done.

Osaka, however, made quick work of a dangerous opponent who had knocked out top seed and defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, breaking twice in a one-sided first set which she took with a blistering forehand down the line.

A brutal Osaka forehand forced a break in the fifth game, before a vicious backhand return forced Giorgi to whiff a shot beyond the baseline on match point.

Pliskova took just 12 minutes to secure a 4-0 lead before closing out the first set with one of her 11 aces.

Vekic hit back to take the second as Pliskova’s serve imploded with seven double-faults, many of them coming on key points. But Pliskova snaffled an early break in the decider and hung on to reach her first Tokyo final.