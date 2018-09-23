Sun September 23, 2018
Sports

AFP
September 23, 2018

Jadeja, Rohit lead India’s rout of Bangladesh

DUBAI: Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took four wickets and skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a successive half-century to help India rout Bangladesh by seven wickets in Asia Cup match here on Friday.

Jadeja finished with four for 29 to wreck Bangladesh to 173 all out in 49.1 overs at Dubai stadium.

Sharma then launched another assault on the bowlers during his 104-ball unbeaten knock which was studded with three sixes and five boundaries as India chased down the target in 36.2 overs.

Sharma put on 61 for the opening stand with Shikhar Dhawan (47-ball 40 with a six and four boundaries) before easing towards the target with another 64-run stand for the third with Mahendra Singh Dhoni who made 33.

“We bowled very well and we always knew it was going to be better batting under the lights,” said Sharma. “Once you’re in, you got to make sure you bat as long and as deep as possible.”

Jadeja was at his best after India sent Bangladesh into bat on a flat pitch.

He only came into the squad as a replacement for all-rounder Hardik Pandya who was ruled out of the tournament with a back injury.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-32) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-37) were also ruthless as Bangladeshi batting couldn’t get going with tail-ender Mehidy Hasan top-scoring with a 50-ball 42.

Bangladesh, who were bowled out for a mere 119 against Afghanistan on Thursday, were once again off to a disastrous start during which they lost half the side for just 65 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahman, who scored a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka, managed 21 while Shakib Al Hasan failed yet again with 17.

It could have been worse had Mehidy not put on a fighting 66-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Mashrafe Mortaza who made 26 with two sixes.

Score Board

India won toss

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Jadhav b Kumar 7

Nazmul Hossain c Dhawan b Bumrah 7

Shakib Al Hasan c Dhawan b Jadeja 17

†Mushfiqur Rahim c Chahal b Jadeja 21

Mohammad Mithun lbw b Jadeja 9

Mahmudullah Riyad lbw b Kumar 25

Mosaddek Hossain c Dhoni b Jadeja 12

*Mashrafe Mortaza c Bumrah b Kumar 26

Mehidy Hasan c Dhawan b Bumrah 42

Mustafizur Rahman c Dhawan b Bumrah 3

Rubel Hossain not out 1

Extras (b1, nb1, w1) 3

Total (all out; 49.1 overs) 173

Fall: 1-15, 2-16, 3-42, 4-60, 5-65, 6-101, 7-101, 8-167, 9-169

Bowling: Kumar 10-1-32-3, Bumrah 9.1-1-37-3, Chahal 10-0-40-0, Jadeja 10-0-29-4, Yadav 10-0-34-0

India

*R Sharma not out 83

S Dhawan lbw b Shakib 40

A Rayudu c Rahim b Rubel 13

†MS Dhoni c Mithun b Mortaza 33

D Karthik not out 1

Extras: (lb1, nb2, w1) 4

Total: (3 wickets; 36.2 overs) 174

Did not bat: K Jadhav, R Jadeja, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah

Fall: 1-61, 2-106, 3-170

Bowling: Mortaza 5-0-30-1, Mehidy 10-0-38-0, Rahman 7-0-40-0, Shakib 9.2-0-44-1, Rubel 5-0-21-1

Result: India won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Ravindra Jadeja (India)

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (Pakistan) and Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies). TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (South Africa). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)

