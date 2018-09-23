Magistrate sends 18 Indian fishermen on judicial remand

A West judicial magistrate has sent 18 Indian fishermen on judicial remand who were produced before the court by the Docks police.

The magistrate also directed the investigation officer (IO) to submit a detailed report regarding investigations of the case

The 18 Indians were arrested by the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency after they were found doing illegal fishing in the territorial waters of Pakistan. They were later handed over to the Docks police, which produced them before the court.

May 12 case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) adjourned till October 6 the hearing of four cases pertaining to the May12 incident.

During the hearing, lawyers representing Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and another co-accused, Haneef, moved applications seeking exemption of their clients from appearing before the court. Tthe court accepted the applications.

Akhtar along with around 49 workers of various factions of the Muttahida Quami Movement have been nominated in the May 12 carnage cases.

The incident incident took place on May 12, 2007 when dozens of people were killed in different parts of the city after then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Chaudhry was not allowed to enter the city to address lawyers.

The mayor and others have already secured bail in the case.

Omni Group case

A special banking court issued notice to a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor, directing him to appear and file comments on the plea of the Omni Group regarding reopening of around 19 suspended bank accounts of the company.

It was pleaded in the application that due to the freezing of 19 banks accounts of the Omni Group by the FIA, which carried more than Rs33 billion, the group was in a financial distress

It was argued that multiple banks, including National Bank, Sindh Bank and Summit Bank, had suspended the bank accounts of the group due to which the company had to face crisis.

Anwar Majeed, a close aide to former president Asif Ali Zardari and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed, are both owners of the Omni Group. They are defending money laundering charges against them before the banking court. Majeed and his son were arrested on August 15 in connection with a case pertaining to money laundering through fake bank accounts.

The FIA is questioning 32 people in relation to the money laundering case from fictitious accounts. Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai and his companion Talha Raza were also arrested last month in connection with the investigations.

It was alleged that over 20 ‘benami’ accounts at some private banks were opened in 2013, 2014 and 2015 from where transactions worth billions of rupees were made.

The amount is termed to be black money gathered from various kickbacks, commissions and bribes.