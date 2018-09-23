Murad plans to win over CCI for city’s water needs

Sindh’s chief minister has reiterated his stance that the metropolis needs an additional 1,200 cusecs for the K-IV Greater Karachi Bulk Water Supply Scheme. Syed Murad Ali Shah has vowed to convince the Council of Common Interests (CCI) to approve his provincial government’s request.

The chief executive presided over a pre-CCI meeting at the CM House on Saturday to review the agenda and his administration’s decisions for the council’s meeting to be held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair on Monday (tomorrow) in Islamabad.

The meeting at the CM House was attended by Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh, Law Adviser Murtaza Wahab, Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput, Law Secretary Raheem Soomro and other relevant officers.

A day earlier, appreciating the performance of the police, Rangers and intelligence agencies, CM Shah said that well-coordinated efforts of the law enforcement and other agencies ensured that Ashura was observed peacefully.

He said this at the Central Police Office during an informal law & order meeting, which was attended by Wahab, Sindh police chief IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam, additional IGPs Aftab Pathan and Dr Waliullah Dal, and Karachi Commissioner Sualeh Farooqi.

The chief executive said that his efforts to make the police more professional and public-friendly would continue through the launching of different training programmes.

“The capacity-building of the Karachi police has been under way, and now the time has come to change the police uniform. I am of the opinion that T-shirts should also be allowed to policemen so that they can perform their duty in sweltering weather comfortably.”

The provincial police chief said that he would provide different samples of proposed uniforms to the CM for his guidance and approval.

Shah said he had earlier visited three administrative divisions, namely Karachi, Sukkur and Larkana, for aerial monitoring of the mourning processions and the security arrangements made for them.

“There was proper deployment of the police and Rangers at Majalis and mourning processions,” he said, adding that the district administration also worked hard for providing all facilities along the routes of the processions as well as at and around the venues of the Majalis.

“I am also thankful to all the Ulema and religious scholars for their support and cooperation to ensure that Ashura was observed in a peaceful manner.”

Clad in a black shalwar kameez, CM Shah had visited the Saddar locality to witness the security arrangements made for the mourning processions. He walked from the Empress market to MA Jinnah Road, received the mourning procession there and led it up to the Empress Market and met with the organisers of the processions.

He later flew to Sukkur to review the security arrangements made in the sensitive districts. Accompanied by minister Syed Nasir Shah and Wahab, they conducted aerial monitoring of the mourning processions in Shikarpur and its taluka headquarters Khanpur, Jacobabad city, Rohri in Sukkur, Khairpur city and its taluka headquarters Kot Diji.

In the evening Shah returned to Karachi and conducted aerial monitoring of the mourning procession as it was reaching its termination point.

During his aerial monitoring, the chief executive observed the condition of some of the parks of the city that are in a shambles. They include the Jheel Park, the Hill Park and various parks in Nazimabad, North Nazimabad and other localities.

He vowed to rehabilitate these parks through the relevant local bodies of the city and involve local communities to restore them and to look after them. “Karachi needs more parks and massive tree plantation, and we all — local bodies, civil societies and NGOs — have to work collectively for this cause.”

The CM also noticed that various storm water drains are still unclean and filled with filth and garbage. He decided to talk to the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and district municipal corporations to make them clean them from head to tail.

Shah also conducted aerial monitoring of the infrastructure of the Green Line section of the Karachi Metrobus project. He was told that the section is in its completion stage, except a portion from Numaish to MA Jinnah Road.