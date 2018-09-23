Sattar challenges NA-245 election results

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar on Saturday challenged the general poll results of the National Assembly constituency NA-245 (East-IV) before the election tribunal.

Sattar, who had contested the July 25 general elections from NA-245, submitted in his petition that the polling staff had committed gross irregularities during the counting of votes in his constituency in clear violation of the relevant laws.

He said that over 22,000 ballot papers have been missing, which is evident in the Form-46 of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that polling agents were not allowed in the counting process and they were not provided Form-45, which is mandatory under the election laws.

The MQM-P leader had lost the election against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain, who had secured over 55,000 votes from the constituency to be declared returned candidate by the ECP. MQM-P candidates Moeen Amir Pirzada, Waqar Shah, Asif Ali Khan and Jamal Ahmed also challenged the election results of NA-241 (Korangi-III) and provincial assembly constituencies PS-97 (Korangi-VI), PS-126 (Central-IV) and PS-130 (Central-VIII), requesting the court to order re-polling for the seats.

Media talk

Later, talking to the media outside the Sindh High Court, a disgruntled Sattar said that he wanted the election tribunal to answer why the party’s polling agents were barred from the vote counting process on Election Day.

“Our victory was turned into defeat,” he claimed, saying that it is believed that the election was engineered. “Why were the cameras shut down during the counting? And if there is a recording [of the process] of after 7pm until 1am, then it should be played and seen by the tribunal itself.”

Talking about NA-245, he said that the returning officer of the constituency claimed that the record of votes was not with him, when he should have had it. He asked the tribunal to summon the record before the “unknown persons” take it away.

Quoting PTI chief Imran Khan’s maiden speech as the country’s prime minister, Sattar said that Khan had promised to reopen as many constituencies as the complainants asked.

He claimed that most of the MQM-P candidates were made to lose the election through rigging. He said that this was done during the counting of votes.

In reply to a question about internal challenges in the MQM-P, he said that though he had made the above-mentioned contention on behalf of all the party candidates who approached the court against suspected rigging, the impression of seclusion was there perhaps because they had different attorneys representing them.

Sattar is once again at loggerheads with the MQM-P’s current leadership. In a recent talk with The News, he had blamed the behaviour of his colleagues for the situation in which he was receiving offers from other parties to join them. The party, however, claims that it is making efforts to bring Sattar on the same page.