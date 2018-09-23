Sun September 23, 2018
Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Cops barred from carrying assault weapons during patrolling

Karachi police chief Amir Ahmed Shaikh, voicing concerns over how his force conducts encounters and handles weapons, has ordered cops to carry pistols and revolvers instead of sub-machine guns during patrolling in the city.

A statement issued by the city’s additional inspector general on Saturday said, “It has been observed with great concern that all police personnel, deployed for patrolling, pickets or escort duties are armed with sub machine guns (SMG).”

According to the statement, the display of automatic assault weapons in an urban setting is not only scary but can also result in casualties in case of even accidental firing. “Thus, it can create negative image/perception in the general public.

Henceforth, it is hereby ordered that all assault weapons are to be replaced with pistols/revolvers and the following order of priority (on the basis of availability of official pistol/revolver).”

According to priority number one, a motorcycle squad can carry only a pistol and a revolver, under priority number two escorts will travel with one pistol, one revolver and an SMG, police patrolling mobiles will each have one pistol, one revolver and an SMG, so will each picket point and each Madadgar 15 mobile. It was further stated in the order that SMGs/automatic assault weapons should not be displayed or pointed towards members of the public during escort movement or mobile patrolling.

Another order issued by the additional IG pertained to the training of the cops. The order says that for the last two years, no firing refresher course had been arranged for constabulary. “You are requested to please direct Principle PTC (Police Training Center) Saeedabad and other Police Training Centers including Razzakabad to make daily schedule for 540 Policemen from each police station of Karachi.”

There are 108 police stations in Karachi. Cops will be given training district-wise at Saeedabad Training Centre and Razzakabad Training Centre.

