Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

September 23, 2018

The gravest crimes

A UNHRC report on Myanmar has confirmed the horrific details of the genocide committed against the Rohingya people and other minority groups. The 440-page report details accounts of women tied to trees and raped, young children fleeing burning houses forced back inside, torture with bamboo sticks, cigarettes and hot wax, and landmines placed along escape routes. The story of what happened to the Rohingya in Myanmar is brutal. Bold as the UN report is – written without access to Myanmar – it also raises the question of why the international community did not act to stop the Rohingya genocide when it had the chance. The failure of the UN Security Council as a mechanism to stop crimes against humanity has been long documented. Yes, the Myanmar military has committed the ‘gravest crimes against humanity,’ but the rest of the world has enabled it. The UN report says, ‘Any engagement with the Tatmadaw is indefensible.’ It must add: what the world did while the Rohingya genocide was happening is indefensible.

There are two key questions. One, will the UN report lead to any concrete action? The UN mission has recommended trials in The Hague, but Myanmar is not a signatory, which means a long battle is expected even if the will is there. Two, will there be any international measures put in place to make sure another genocide does not happen? The answer is likely to be no. The same rhetoric has been repeated since the Holocaust, but the Rwandan and Bosnian genocides continued without intervention for the longest time. In the context of Myanmar, the UN report goes as far as recommending that the Myanmar military is totally dissolved and rebuilt, not just brought under civilian oversight and stripped of its parliamentary seats. But one must wonder if the civilian leadership, including Nobel prize winner Aung San Suu-Kyi, can be let off so easily. Perhaps they are just as bad as the international community, which has sat back and done nothing. Perhaps they have a significant role in creating a climate that has enabled the genocide. For her part, Suu Kyi has defended the so-called ‘actions’ against the Rohingya and should find herself implicated in their crimes. The brunt of the response must be to bring the Myanmar military to task. The Rohingya genocide should be one step too far.

