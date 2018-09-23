Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Editorial

September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

An opportunity wasted

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India cannot be considered a serious partner for peace with Pakistan. Early in his tenure, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached out to Modi in a genuine attempt to start a dialogue, even going so far as to attend his inauguration. All he got in return was baseless accusations that Pakistan was behind attacks on the occupying troops in Kashmir, as well as daily vilification of Pakistan on the international stage. Prime Minister Imran Khan is now learning the same lesson. On Friday, just a day after agreeing to a meeting between foreign ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York later this month, India abruptly pulled out of the meeting. The reasons given for this were specious. The statement from the Indian side cited Pakistan’s “unclean intentions” and “evil agenda”. It specifically cited the issuance of postage stamps portraying Burhan Wani, which were released on Kashmir Martyr’s Day, even though the decision to commission these stamps was taken by the PML-N government. Clearly, India does not want any acknowledgment of the victims of its brutal occupation in Kashmir, of which Wani was one of thousands. India also accused Pakistan of being behind the killing of three Indian security personnel in Kashmir, once again trying to discredit the home-grown liberation movement as a concoction of Pakistan’s doing.

The only plausible interpretation of India’s sudden U-turn is that is never intended to hold the meeting in the first place, and only wanted to rebuke Pakistan in a way designed to garner maximum attention. General elections in India are less than a year away and the Modi government has precious few accomplishments to its name, besides whipping up hatred against minorities. Focusing attention on a demonised enemy like Pakistan is one way to incite nationalist fervour and shore up support. Pakistan does not and should not have to play this game. If India is not willing to talk, we too can withdraw our own invitation for a meeting between the prime ministers of both countries. After a rather mature response from the Foreign Office, PM Imran Khan tweeted out his ‘disappointment’ and then went on to call Modi an arrogant, small man after the cancellation. While some would have preferred our prime minister to have left such comments to the Indian side, others have felt his sentiment was not off the mark. The only talks India wants are those where Kashmir is off the table and in which Pakistan abjectly admits to being a sponsor of terrorism. India is interested in surrender, not negotiation. However, negotiated peace should still be our ultimate goal – with the understanding that this is not possible as long as Modi remains in office.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report