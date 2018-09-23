An opportunity wasted

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India cannot be considered a serious partner for peace with Pakistan. Early in his tenure, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif reached out to Modi in a genuine attempt to start a dialogue, even going so far as to attend his inauguration. All he got in return was baseless accusations that Pakistan was behind attacks on the occupying troops in Kashmir, as well as daily vilification of Pakistan on the international stage. Prime Minister Imran Khan is now learning the same lesson. On Friday, just a day after agreeing to a meeting between foreign ministers Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sushma Swaraj on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York later this month, India abruptly pulled out of the meeting. The reasons given for this were specious. The statement from the Indian side cited Pakistan’s “unclean intentions” and “evil agenda”. It specifically cited the issuance of postage stamps portraying Burhan Wani, which were released on Kashmir Martyr’s Day, even though the decision to commission these stamps was taken by the PML-N government. Clearly, India does not want any acknowledgment of the victims of its brutal occupation in Kashmir, of which Wani was one of thousands. India also accused Pakistan of being behind the killing of three Indian security personnel in Kashmir, once again trying to discredit the home-grown liberation movement as a concoction of Pakistan’s doing.

The only plausible interpretation of India’s sudden U-turn is that is never intended to hold the meeting in the first place, and only wanted to rebuke Pakistan in a way designed to garner maximum attention. General elections in India are less than a year away and the Modi government has precious few accomplishments to its name, besides whipping up hatred against minorities. Focusing attention on a demonised enemy like Pakistan is one way to incite nationalist fervour and shore up support. Pakistan does not and should not have to play this game. If India is not willing to talk, we too can withdraw our own invitation for a meeting between the prime ministers of both countries. After a rather mature response from the Foreign Office, PM Imran Khan tweeted out his ‘disappointment’ and then went on to call Modi an arrogant, small man after the cancellation. While some would have preferred our prime minister to have left such comments to the Indian side, others have felt his sentiment was not off the mark. The only talks India wants are those where Kashmir is off the table and in which Pakistan abjectly admits to being a sponsor of terrorism. India is interested in surrender, not negotiation. However, negotiated peace should still be our ultimate goal – with the understanding that this is not possible as long as Modi remains in office.