Where’s merit?

The recent appointment of Zulfi Bukhari has met with severe criticism. However, several PTI leaders can be seen defending the appointment. PTI MNA Ali Muhammad Khan defended Bukhari’s appointment and said that since he was an overseas Pakistani, he has been appointed as the PM’s special assistant on overseas Pakistanis. However, he couldn’t justify whether or not the appointment was made on merit.

He is the same person about whom the prime minister had previously said that he is a British citizen and that Pakistani laws do not apply to him. It is disappointing to see that the PTI who was supposed to bring Tabdeeli to Pakistan would appoint a person who has NAB references filed against him.

Aqsa Sohail ( Rawalpindi )