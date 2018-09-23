Not safe for minors

Motorcycles are the most affordable mode of transportation. This is why almost every household has at least one motorcycle. Many people allow their minor children to drive a motorcycle on busy streets. These inexperienced drivers drive the vehicle in a reckless manner.

This is dangerous and can put the lives of children at risk. Some young people also perform dangerous stunts, including one-wheeling, on busy roads. The traffic authorities must take action against minor drivers.

Malik Hasnain Akhtar ( Gujar Khan )