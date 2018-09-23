It’s all about dams

In Pakistan, the construction of dams has become a burning issue. Keeping in view the current water crisis, the chief justice of Pakistan started a dam fund to collect donations to construct the Diamer-Basha Dam. While it is a positive initiative, it is essential to see what steps are being taken across the world. Developed countries like Japan, Australia, Brazil and the US, and even developing countries like Iran and India, are using underground dams to store water. These dams use simple, inexpensive technology with locally available material and manpower; and are used for storing water instead of surface dams whose rate of water evaporation and soil conservation is high.

They are suitable water supply structures for regions like Pakistan where arid and semi-arid climate conditions dominate. Besides building large dams, the Wapda authorities may look into this option as well.

Asad Ullah ( Peshawar )