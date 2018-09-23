Inordinate delays

The ETEA test that is held by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has been postponed for the third time. This entry test for medical colleges should have been conducted two months ago. The test was initially cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Soon after, it was cancelled once again amid speculations that the question paper had been leaked.

This has wasted created problems for students and many of them have been inconvenienced by these delays. The authorities have announced that it will announce the test on September 30. It is hoped that this time the test will be conducted without any problems.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir ( Charsadda )