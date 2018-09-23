Sun September 23, 2018
Newspost

September 23, 2018

More test centres

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has only two test centres in Sindh. One of them is situated in Karachi while the other is in Sukkur. A majority of candidates, particularly those that who belong to the underprivileged communities of Sindh, cannot afford to travel to cities in order to appear in the written test. As a result, it is estimated that almost 60 percent candidates who live in remote areas are reluctant to apply for FPSC’s jobs and remained unemployed.

Although candidates had demanded to open more test centres in Sindh, the FPSC has completely failed to set up more centres across the province. The authorities concerned are requested to open at least test centres in various parts of Sindh so that candidates who belong to underprivileged communities can take the test conveniently.

Imtiaz Junejo ( Hyderabad )

