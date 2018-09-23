Malaysia, Pakistan can enhance joint initiatives: CG

KARACHI: Malaysia and Pakistan through enhanced cooperation and joint initiatives can advance in various social and economic fields, Malaysian Council General Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman said on Saturday.

“Bilateral cooperation is not only confined to political and economic spheres, but also in other areas such as education, tourism, defence and technical assistance,” the envoy said.

Malaysia and Pakistan enjoyed warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, he added.

Both the countries shared similar position on regional and international issues through their common membership in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and G-77 organisation, the CG said.

“In addition, Pakistan is also a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF),” Rehman said, adding that Pakistan had remained one of Malaysia’s largest trading partners among South Asian countries.

The balance of trade has consistently been in Malaysia’s favour. However, he urged to diversify goods beyond palm oil and cereals to increase bilateral trade.

Malaysia and Pakistan signed Free Trade Agreement on November 8, 2007 in Kuala Lumpur. It was Pakistan’s first comprehensive FTA for trade in goods and services, the envoy said.

In 2017, bilateral trade increased by 3.5 percent to $1.34 billion from $1.34 billion in 2016. Pakistan had also emerged as an important market for palm kernel cake, which was used as an ingredient for animal feeds.

In 2017, Pakistan imported 0.3 million tons of palm kernels cake and became the fourth largest importer of the commodity after New Zealand, European Union and South Korea.

Malaysian Commercial Counsellor said Malaysia had been able to keep the prices of palm products competitive by increasing productivity.