Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Business

A
APP
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Malaysia, Pakistan can enhance joint initiatives: CG

KARACHI: Malaysia and Pakistan through enhanced cooperation and joint initiatives can advance in various social and economic fields, Malaysian Council General Khairul Nazran Abd Rehman said on Saturday.

“Bilateral cooperation is not only confined to political and economic spheres, but also in other areas such as education, tourism, defence and technical assistance,” the envoy said.

Malaysia and Pakistan enjoyed warm and friendly relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1957, he added.

Both the countries shared similar position on regional and international issues through their common membership in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC) and G-77 organisation, the CG said.

“In addition, Pakistan is also a sectoral dialogue partner of ASEAN and a member of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF),” Rehman said, adding that Pakistan had remained one of Malaysia’s largest trading partners among South Asian countries.

The balance of trade has consistently been in Malaysia’s favour. However, he urged to diversify goods beyond palm oil and cereals to increase bilateral trade.

Malaysia and Pakistan signed Free Trade Agreement on November 8, 2007 in Kuala Lumpur. It was Pakistan’s first comprehensive FTA for trade in goods and services, the envoy said.

In 2017, bilateral trade increased by 3.5 percent to $1.34 billion from $1.34 billion in 2016. Pakistan had also emerged as an important market for palm kernel cake, which was used as an ingredient for animal feeds.

In 2017, Pakistan imported 0.3 million tons of palm kernels cake and became the fourth largest importer of the commodity after New Zealand, European Union and South Korea.

Malaysian Commercial Counsellor said Malaysia had been able to keep the prices of palm products competitive by increasing productivity.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report