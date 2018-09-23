Cotton unchanged

Karachi : No trading activity was recorded at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rate remained unchanged.

Karachi Cotton Association kept the official spot rate firm at Rs8,200/maund (37.324kg) and Rs8,788/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also remained unchanged at Rs8,360/maund and Rs8,959/40kg after an addition of Rs160 and Rs171 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said trade activity remained low amid Muharram holidays. “International market has remained down in the week because of trade war between the US and China,” he said.

Crop is short in Pakistan against consumption demand, he said. Thus, the country will need import of at least four million bales.

New York cotton market witnessed increase on all its futures. October futures rose 0.21 cents to 79.28 cents/pound and December futures increased 0.66 cents to 79.13 cents/pound.