Sun September 23, 2018
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Business

REUTERS
September 23, 2018

Dollar weakens

LONDON: The dollar neared a seven-week low against a basket of other currencies, while commodity currencies advanced on relief that the latest round of tariffs announced by China and the United States were not as harsh as the market expected.

The greenback has gained nearly 6 percent since concerns of trade wars shot into the spotlight as markets bet that a strong U.S. economy and safe-haven demand for the greenback would push the dollar higher.

But price action this week suggested that investors are growing cautious of pushing the dollar higher after recent data such as U.S. inflation last week have indicated some softness.

Against a basket of other currencies , the dollar drifted 0.1 percent down to a low of 94.317, just above a two-month low of 94.308 hit in the previous session.

"Positions are being adjusted, and unless we see a comeback of those factors that have pushed the dollar higher earlier this year, markets will settle around these levels," said Jane Foley, a senior currency strategist at Rabobank in London. While long dollar positions have dropped slightly last week, they still remain near one-year highs, according to the latest positioning data.

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

