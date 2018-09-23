Rupee likely to remain stable

The rupee continued to trade flat against the dollar during the outgoing week due to dull dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.

The currency remained stable for the fifth straight week. It commenced the week at 124.24 and continued to maintain this level in three sessions. The currency market remained closed on September 20-21 on the occasion of Ashura.

However, the rupee suffered losses against the dollar in the open market, fuelled by a renewed demand pressure. The rupee fell 50 paisas to 125.70 during the week.

Analysts said the foreign exchange market would move sideways until it sees a clear picture on the economic policies of the government. “Investors seem to stay on the sidelines, as they wait for some clues about the real impact of measures announced in the new finance bill for the current fiscal year, while worries over deteriorating balance of payments position would also weighed on the sentiment,” an analyst said.

“We’ve to see how the investors and markets will react to the reports of inviting Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as the third strategic partner and striking $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia to avert balance of payments crisis,” he added.

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened to $2.721 billion in the first two months of this fiscal year from $2.477 billion a year ago. Trade deficit slightly rose 1.25 percent to $6.167 billion in July-August 2018/19 due to increased exports and an uptick in imports’ growth. “In the short run, we can see that a weakening Brent [oil prices] can relieve some of the pressures of our import bill,” the analyst at Taurus Securities said in a report published on Wednesday. “Finally the surge in exports is a promising early sign of the Country’s external sector, benefitting from its devalued currency.”