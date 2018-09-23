Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers

Govt may withdraw waiver for non-filers
Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman

WATCH: Prince Harry finds a halal way to hug a Muslim woman
Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rupee likely to remain stable

The rupee continued to trade flat against the dollar during the outgoing week due to dull dollar demand from importers and corporate sector.

The currency remained stable for the fifth straight week. It commenced the week at 124.24 and continued to maintain this level in three sessions. The currency market remained closed on September 20-21 on the occasion of Ashura.

However, the rupee suffered losses against the dollar in the open market, fuelled by a renewed demand pressure. The rupee fell 50 paisas to 125.70 during the week.

Analysts said the foreign exchange market would move sideways until it sees a clear picture on the economic policies of the government. “Investors seem to stay on the sidelines, as they wait for some clues about the real impact of measures announced in the new finance bill for the current fiscal year, while worries over deteriorating balance of payments position would also weighed on the sentiment,” an analyst said.

“We’ve to see how the investors and markets will react to the reports of inviting Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as the third strategic partner and striking $10 billion deal with Saudi Arabia to avert balance of payments crisis,” he added.

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened to $2.721 billion in the first two months of this fiscal year from $2.477 billion a year ago. Trade deficit slightly rose 1.25 percent to $6.167 billion in July-August 2018/19 due to increased exports and an uptick in imports’ growth. “In the short run, we can see that a weakening Brent [oil prices] can relieve some of the pressures of our import bill,” the analyst at Taurus Securities said in a report published on Wednesday. “Finally the surge in exports is a promising early sign of the Country’s external sector, benefitting from its devalued currency.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh win toss, bat against Afghanistan
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Sargodha University collaborates with China’s Lanzhou University

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report

Deepika and Ranveer's wedding postponed: report