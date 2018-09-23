NAB convicts three FBR auditors in refund scam

KARACHI: A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court has convicted three Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) auditors on corruption charges, awarding them 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fines, sources said on Saturday.

On the conviction, the FBR also imposed major penalty of dismissal from service on all the three auditors.

However, the auditors have filed appeal before the higher court challenging NAB and FBR decisions.

According to details, the National Accountability Bureau court in April this year convicted FBR officials Nazir Ahmed Channa, Senior Auditor, BS-16, RTO-III, Karachi; Tila Muhammad, Assistant Director (Audit), BS-18, LTU Islamabad; and Muhammad Bashir Bismil, Senior Auditor, BS-16, LTU Karachi.

The accountability court awarded each official with rigorous imprisonment for ten years along with a fine of Rs42.83 million.

In case of defaulting on fine, the court further imposed one year rigorous imprisonment.

Sources said the Federal Board of Revenue, considering the law of Government Servant (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 1973, decided to impose major penalty of dismissal

from service on all three officials.

The FBR sources said NAB had initiated investigation into fake refunds issued about 10 years ago from RTO-III.

The scam of this fake refund had amounted to around Rs40 billion.

The Federal Board of Revenue had taken

several measures to recover the amount but all were in vain.

The sources claimed that several other cases were pending before the National Accountability Bureau and a similar decision was expected in many other references pertaining to fake refund case.

The sources said that these three auditors had been convicted on the grounds that they allowed issuance of refunds that were proved to be issued on bogus invoices.

However, the sources said that the law was silent on bringing those people into the case investigation, who had sanctioned the refunds.

Sources said the convicted persons had filed appeals before the higher court, challenging the decision.

They claimed that high-ups of the Federal Board

of Revenue would also be questioned in such scams.