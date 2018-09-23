US taps Lerrick as IMF acting executive director

WASHINGTON: U.S. Treasury official Adam Lerrick has been tapped by the Trump administration to serve as the country’s acting executive director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing a source.

Lerrick, who is a counselor for international affairs, will be temporarily appointed U.S. executive director at the International Monetary Fund while the administration awaits the Senate confirmation of investment banker Mark Rosen to the role, the report said.

Lerrick would replace Mauricio Claver-Carone, the previous acting U.S. executive director at the International Monetary Fund , according to the report.

Lerrick, a proponent of reforms at the IMF and World Bank, was one of the authors of a 1990s report led by the late economist Allan Meltzer that called for the International Monetary Fund to focus on short-term responses to crisis rather than multi-year bailout, the newspaper said.

U.S. Treasury Department and International Monetary Fund were not immediately available for comment.