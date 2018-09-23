Use of Indus water by provinces to get scanned at CCI meeting

LAHORE: The use of Indus water for irrigation and drinking purposes will come under the scanner of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) tomorrow (Monday) in its first meeting under the newly elected government.

Under a previously discussed agenda item of CCI, Sindh demands 1,200 cusecs of water from Indus River for meeting ever-expanding drinking water needs of Karachi. Opinions of various stakeholders would be discussed in the upcoming meeting.

As far as drinking water supply from Indus River to Karachi is concerned, sources said, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) already stated its point of view that all water available in the Indus Basin system had been distributed among the provinces under the 1991 Water Apportionment Accord, leaving no room for further allocation of water, especially for such a quantity.

Sindh province has far more per acre share of water for its area than other provinces, which includes flood water besides share in normal flows, source said. The province can utilise and divert this water for drinking purpose. It is a matter of dealing with the challenge while employing efficient water management practices, said sources. Most importantly, sources said that it was written in the Water Accord that Karachi’s water needs wer included in Sindh’s water share.

Sources recalled that last year a similar issue cropped up for supplementing drinking water needs of the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi through supplies from the Indus River. The demand of 200 cusecs each for Islamabad and Rawalpindi was raised for meeting its burgeoning drinking water requirements amid dwindling supplies.

However, the idea was partly opposed on the ground that Punjab should feed Rawalpindi from its own share of water. On the other hand, all provinces should contribute equally to raise 200 cusecs of water from Indus River for Islamabad out of their respective shares, as Islamabad was a federal capital territory.

Moreover, sources said that earlier Sindh had not supported diversion of river water for drinking water needs through allocation of share. Citing an example, sources recalled, Sindh province vehemently opposed fixing of Jhelum River water for meeting needs of Mirpur City, which was badly hit twice due to building of Mangla Dam and later due to its raising project.

To kick-start inclusive growth in the country, equal distribution of water among provinces has been termed a key challenge. In this perspective, concrete measures were needed for the provision of water to all areas strictly under the share allocated to federating units. Balochistan already raised apprehensions about not getting its due share from Indus River through canals originating from Sindh barrages. The Pat Feeder and Kirthar canals draw water from Guddu and Sukkur Barrages, respectively.

In this perspective, newly reconstituted CCI will ponder into Balochistan province’s point of view over getting its share of water under the Water Accord.

After successive futile attempts made at the water regulation body of IRSA, this issue was discussed at the august platform of CCI by Balochistan earlier as well; however, no breakthrough could be made.

Sindh and Balochistan governments launched joint efforts for ensuring delivery of water to destined areas but to no avail.

Balochistan has proposed a long-term and permanent solution for the problem – an independent water conveyance system, off-taking from Guddu and Sukker Barrages for supplying water to Balochistan, which comprises one of the most arid regions of the country.

Sources said that Balochistan province opined that water from these canals could not reach to its area due to serious misappropriation of canal water within Sindh. The tail-end districts of Balochistan were braving serious shortage of water due to such lingering issues.

Therefore, it has been requested to construct independent canals for Balochistan as far as withdrawal of its water share from Indus River was concerned. There should be no outlet in these canals within the territory of Sindh for irrigating their land, it was stressed.

Such arrangement, sources said, already proved successful in case of the laying of Kachhi Canal, off-taking from Taunsa Barrage in Punjab, which was being built to provide water to Dera Bugti and other surrounding districts of Balochistan independently.

This canal runs parallel to DG Khan Canal that irrigates Punjab land situated along the Balochistan border.

Sources said it was unfortunate that IRSA releases share of Balochistan from Sindh Barrages but misappropriations in canal water distribution result in very low volume actually reaching Balochistan. Sindh province should continue to withdraw water from existing canals for irrigating their districts.

However, new separate canals should be constructed so every drop of Balochistan’s share from Indus Basin system reaches its soil, sources stressed.