Govt restores gas supply of closed fertiliser plants after a year

LAHORE: After suspension of over a year, natural gas supplies to closed urea plants have been restored, brightening prospects of meeting peak urea demand of upcoming Rabi season.



The newly elected federal government has finally been able to put things in order as far as ensuring resumption of gas supplies to closed urea manufacturing plants is concerned, effectively averting a fertiliser crisis amid high demand season of wheat cultivation.

It was learnt that gas supplies would continue to urea factories for the next four months.

For the next two months of supplies, federal government will share cost of regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), comprising one-third of total volume that will be blended with two third of locally produced gas.

For the ensuing two months, government would share 50 percent of the RLNG price. The combined impact of the subsidy on gas price will be around Rs5.0 billion.

Out of three closed plants, Fatima fertiliser (old-Dawood) and Agritech have started producing urea once again.

Their combined production is expected to reach at 79,000 tons per month.

In the next four months, it is estimated that both these manufacturing plants would produce some 300,000 tons of urea against the demand of 400,000 tons.

Arrangements are also being made by the federal government to import 100,000 tons of urea to meet balance demand of fertiliser.

The government is seriously considering a proposal to provide dedicated supply of gas to third plant from Mari as a permanent solution.

Industry insiders have greatly appreciated the role of the present government in revitalising the closed urea manufacturing industry.

The present government rightly worked on a feasible solution to get urea from local plants that had been closed for over a year.

The economic and industry managers positively involved all the key ministries including industry, food security, petroleum and finance and worked untiringly to make this proposal doable.

However, industry insiders observed that government still could not address the discrimination inherently prevailing in the fertiliser manufacturing system.

Although the incumbent finance minister questioned windfall profits of already working urea giants, he could not take any measures to rationalise their operations.

The tariff of their gas is still lower to the blended gas rate being charged to just operationalised urea manufacturing plants.

It may be noted that the government gave a green signal to provide a mix of local and imported gas to restore idle manufacturing capacity, instead of wholly opting for costly imports.

This step will greatly help in dealing with a likely urea shortage of about 0.5 tons, up to mid Rabi 2018-19.

In case closed plants are not run, against the demand of two million tons in early Rabi till January 2019, it is estimated that there will be less than 1.8 million tons of local urea production.

On the other hand, there should be about 0.2 million tons additional supply of fertiliser in the market to control its prices.

To bridge this gap, official circles said the government decided to implement an out-of-the-box solution that involves provision of natural gas to closed urea fertiliser manufacturing plants.