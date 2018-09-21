Fri September 21, 2018
National

September 21, 2018

NA Speaker calls for rising above parochial differences, narrow mindedness

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has called upon the nation to rise above parochial differences, narrow mindedness, sectarianism, ethnicity and maintain harmony, unity and brotherhood in our ranks in accordance with golden principles of Islam and follow the path of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), says a press release issued here on Thursday.

In his messages on Youm-e-Ashoor to the nation, the Speaker said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions (RA) were the noblest models in preaching and practicing the Quranic philosophy of patience, sacrifice and martyrdom. Their unflinching faith in Almighty Allah and the Day of Judgment, their exemplary devotion, dauntless courage, and unfailing patience in the way of Almighty Allah was a unique exhibition of the spirit of patience and martyrdom described in the holy Quran, he said.

The Speaker urged that being a Muslim it is our obligation that we stand up against the evil forces that stir up discord and create confrontation in the society, to achieve their nefarious designs. They said that the best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the county. "We have to forget our trivial differences and adopt the teachings of Islam and promote peace, security and brotherhood," he said.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri has said that on this day of Ashoor, the battle was fought between the forces of truth and falsehood, which would continue to impart Muslims a lesson of sustained struggle against oppression. He said that this is the path which the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) taught us to follow and his followers (RA) offered great sacrifices. “Yaum-e-Ashoor reminds us the lesson of adherence to the truth, firmness of belief and being steadfast against tyranny,” he added.

