Posting of IS executions’ images on Twitter: Court orders Le Pen to submit evaluation to psychiatric

PARIS: A French court ordered Marine Le Pen to submit to a psychiatric evaluation as part of its investigation into her decision to post images of Islamic State executions on Twitter, the far right leader said on Thursday and denounced the order.

The investigation is one of a series that have distracted Le Pen´s National Rally, formerly known as the National Front, as it seeks to rebuild after her loss to President Emmanuel Macron in the second round of an election last year.

The investigation relates to three graphic images of Islamic State executions Le Pen posted on Twitter in 2015, including the beheading of American journalist James Foley.

The tribunal declined to confirm it had ordered the evaluation, but said the assessments were a normal part of such probes.

"I thought I had seen it all: but no! For having denounced the horrors of #Daesh in tweets, the ´justice´ is submitting me to a psychiatric evaluation! How far will they go?" Le Pen wrote on Twitter. "It´s UNBELIEVABLE".