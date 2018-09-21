Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

AFP
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Hezbollah defies Israel, says has ‘precision missiles’

BEIRUT: Lebanon's Hezbollah said Thursday it had acquired "precision missiles" despite extensive efforts by neighbour and foe Israel to prevent the Shiite movement developing this capability.

"It has been done. The resistance now owns precision missiles" as part of its weaponry, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised address during the key Shiite commemoration of Ashura. Israel this month acknowledged carrying out more than 200 strikes over the past 18 months in war-torn Syria, where Hezbollah fights alongside Israel´s arch-foe and Shiite powerhouse Iran in support of the Damascus regime.

Israel has said it is working to stop Iran from entrenching itself military there and to keep Hezbollah from acquiring sophisticated arms.

"Attempts in Syria to block the way towards this (missile) capability" have failed, Nasrallah said. "If Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, it will face a fate that it never would have expected." Israel has fought several conflicts against Hezbollah, the last in 2006.

The Israeli military believes Hezbollah has between 100,000 and 120,000 short-range missiles and rockets, as well as several hundred longer-range missiles.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Nasrallah should not think twice but "at least 20 times" before deciding whether to attack Israel.

"If he seeks conflict with us, he will receive a blow he cannot even imagine," Netanyahu said in a statement.

Late Monday, an Israeli raid hit Syria's coastal province of Latakia to prevent what it said were deliveries of materials for advanced weaponry to Hezbollah. The same evening Syrian air defences downed a Russian military plane by mistake, killing all 15 on board.

Russia backs Syria's government militarily and it was the worst case of friendly fire between the two allies since Moscow intervened in the conflict in 2015. On Tuesday, Netanyahu said his country was "determined to stop Iranian military entrenchment in Syria, and the attempts by Iran, which calls for the destruction of Israel, to transfer to Hezbollah lethal weaponry (to be used) against Israel".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral