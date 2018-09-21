One killed over land dispute

MIRANSHAH: A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when two rival groups traded gun-fire over a land dispute in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district on Thursday, sources said.

They said that two groups opened fire on each other after exchanging harsh words over a property dispute.

One person identified as Abdul Hameed was killed on the spot while four others including Sabar Gul, Din Gai, Muqarab Khan and Wakil Khan sustained injuries. The injured were taken to Mir Ali Hospital.