MNA hopes PTI to win by-polls

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial secretary information and Member National Assembly Dr Imran Khattak on Thursday said that political opponents would suffer defeat in the by-elections as they had in the 2018 general elections.

Addressing public gatherings along with Ibrahim Khattak, the PK-61 candidate, and Liaquat Khattak, a candidate for PK-64, at Manki Sharif, Muhib Banda, Azakhel and Pirpiai areas, Dr Imran said that the masses were fed up with the self-centred politicians and voted in favour of PTI and Imran Khan, which enabled PTI to form government in centre and provinces.

He said that the journey of ‘change’ has begun and the masses would soon witness a definite change in the country. The PTI leader urged the party activists and office-bearers to effectively conduct door-to-door campaigns for the October 14 by-elections.