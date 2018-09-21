Fri September 21, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
September 21, 2018

Mourning processions taken out to mark 9th of Muharram

PESHAWAR: Several mourning processions were taken out on Thursday in connection with the 9th of Muharram to pay homage to the Karbala martyrs.

There were a total of 10 processions in various parts of the city. These passed through the traditional routes and culminated peacefully at the designated points.

The main mourning procession started from Imambargah Hussainia Hall on the Saddar Road. It passed through the traditional route and culminated peacefully.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made. Cops, personnel of the special police force were deployed at the route of the procession.

Special traffic plan had been chalked out to facilitate the mourners and general public.

All the roads leading to the route of the procession had been sealed as part of the security measures. Traffic was diverted to Sunehri Masjid and other alternative roads.

Sabeels (stalls serving free refreshment) were set up as per years-old tradition.

Mourning processions were also taken out in other parts of the interior city which passed though the traditional routes and ended peacefully.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Khan Mahsud visited Imambargah Hussainia Hall to review security arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He went round different sections of the Imambargah and reviewed in details the security steps taken for the purpose.

Peshawar’s Chief Capital City Police Qazi Jamiur Rehman and Senior Superintendent of Police Operations Javed Iqbal briefed the IGP about the security arrangements and live monitoring of the mourning processions through CCTV cameras installed in various parts of the city.

The IGP expressed satisfaction at the steps taken by the police and issued more instructions to the police officials present on the occasion.

He met elders of the Shia community and exchanged views with them about the security steps adopted by the police for the Imambargah.

The elders expressed full satisfaction at the security measures and assured cooperation for peaceful observance of Muharram.

The IGP visited Army Control Room where he was briefed with the help of maps and charts about the security steps.

The police chief met the army officers and the officials of other departments who were performing duty there.

Talking to reporters, the IGP said the best coordination existed amongst Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police, Pak Army, Frontier Corps, Frontier Constabulary, civil administration and Intelligence agencies.

The provincial police chief said fool-proof security arrangements had been finalized and all necessary security equipment provided to the districts where Muharram processions were to be taken out.

Mourning processions were also taken out in other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

NOWSHERA: Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar visited police command and control system office established at Cantt Police Station, various Imambargahs, mourning procession routes and different markets to review security arrangements.

District Police Officer (DPO) Zahidullah, Assistant Commissioner Akhtar Nawaz Khan, DSP Headquarters Izhar Shah and Rescue 1122 officials accompanied him.

The deputy commissioner said district administration, police, law enforcement agencies, quick response force, civil defence and army, had been put on high alert.

He said that Nowshera Cantt markets had been sealed and strict security checking was being carried out on all entry and exit points to the district.

