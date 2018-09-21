Behria Town chief’s help sought for ailing student

PESHAWAR: Danish Yaqub, a 1st year student who achieved 361 marks from the federal board in the recent exams, has been bed-ridden due to kidneys failure and is under treatment at the CMH, Rawalpindi.

His father M Yaqub, who is an accountant at a private school on the Tulsa Road, Rawalpindi, has appealed to Chairman of Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain for financial assistance to het his son treated. The family can be reached at cell phone 0321-540 5113.