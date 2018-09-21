Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Top Story

N
NNI
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Upsets in a row: Afghanistan thrash Bangladesh by 136 runs

ABU DHABI: Afghanistan defeated Bangladesh by 136 runs in Bangladesh in their last group match of Asia Cup 2018 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Skipper Rashid Khan scored a rapid unbeaten 32-ball 57 with eight fours and a six to lift Afghanistan to an imposing 255-7 after their captain Asghar Afghan won the toss and decided to bat at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Rashid, who finished with 2-13 in nine overs and effected a run out, claimed the prized wickets of Shakib Al Hasan (32) and Mahmudullah Riyad (27) as Bangladesh were bundled out for 119 in 42.1 overs.

It was Afghanistan´s second upset in the tournament following their 91-run win over Sri Lanka which sent the islanders crashing out in the first round.

Afghanistan next take on Pakistan in the double-header Super Four game in Abu Dhabi on Friday while title holders India meet Bangladesh in Dubai.

Afghanistan rocked the Bangladesh top four for just 43 runs before Shakib and Riyad added 36 but they were not spared by Rashid, who became the fastest bowler to 100 one-day wickets in 44 games earlier this year.

This was Bangladesh´s lowest total against Afghanistan by some distance — their previous lowest against the Afghans was 208 in Dhaka two years ago.

The whole Bangladesh innings had just five boundaries — two by Riyad and three by Mosaddek Hossain (26 not out).

Earlier, Hashmatullah Shahidi hit a 92-ball 58 with three fours to revive Afghanistan after they were jolted by left-arm spinner Shakib who finished with 4-42 in his ten overs.

Rashid used the long handle to the best effect, taking Afganistan past the 250-mark, adding 90 for an unbroken eighth wicket stand with Gulbadin Naib who made a 42 off 38 balls with five boundaries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral