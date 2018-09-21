Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Injured Indian trio out of tournament

DUBAI: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup because of “acute lower back spasms” along with two other team-mates.

Pandya was stretchered off the field at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium during an Asia Cup game featuring Pakistan and India on Wednesday after bowling just 4.5 overs.

India’s injury woes compounded on Wednesday when left-arm-spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel also got injured forcing the Indians to summon seasoned allrounder Ravindra Jadeja for the six-nation contest.

“Axar injured his left index finger while fielding as a substitute during Wednesday’s clash against Pakistan. Subsequent scans revealed a tendon tear,” a BCCI press release stated after India’s eight-wicket win against Pakistan.

Deepak Chahar, meanwhile, was named Hardik Pandya’s replacement.

Pandya’s injury could put him in doubt for the West Indies series that is set to start six days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup. Given the series is at home, where India usually field two spinners, the team management may not fret over Pandya’s injury as they have a ready all-round option in Jadeja.

Earlier this month, Jadeja returned to the India Test XI in England after not being picked for the first four Tests. He responded with a match haul of 7 for 258 and a career-best 90 in the first innings.

Chahar, Pandya’s replacement, made his India debut during the T20Is against England in July, after he was flown in as a late replacement for Japrit Bumrah following his finger injury in Ireland.

Chahar forced his way into contention after a breakout IPL season for Chennai Super Kings, where he picked up 10 wickets in 12 games at an economy of 7.28. He was also part of India A’s limited-overs squad that toured England in June.

India’s third change is in the fast-bowling department after Shardul Thakur complained of “right hip and groin soreness after the game against Hong Kong”.

Thakur bowled four wicketless overs, including a 10-ball third over that went for 17 runs.

Siddarth Kaul, who was in Dubai until two days ago as a nets bowler for the Indian team, is set to return to the UAE.

He had flown home a little over 48 hours ago to play for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic 50-over competition, and picked up 4 for 55 for Punjab against Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. — with inputs from agencies

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral