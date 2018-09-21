Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

Sports

REUTERS
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jadhav closing in on India middle-order spot

DUBAI: Kedar Jadhav’s part-time spin might be his ticket to next year’s World Cup in England but the 33-year-old Indian batsman admits he is reluctant to work too hard on improving as a bowler.

Then captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni first persuaded the unorthodox middle-order batsman to roll his arm over in an One-Day International against New Zealand in 2016 and he picked up two wickets for six runs in three overs.

On Wednesday, Jadhav returned his best ODI bowling figures of 3-23 in the Asia Cup clash in Dubai, his nine overs of off-spin snuffing out Pakistan’s hopes of a competitive total.

“Honestly, I bowl one or two overs before the match during the practice session,” he told reporters after India’s eight-wicket victory over their arch rivals.

“I don’t bowl much at the nets. I feel if I try too hard to become a bowler, I will lose whatever I have. So I stay within limits.”

With openers and regular captain Virat Kohli occupying the top three spots and wicketkeeper Dhoni a floating option in the batting order, a number of players have auditioned for the middle order over the last couple of years.

Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik and Jadhav himself have all had a crack but none has managed to nail down a spot.

Barring the virtuoso Raina, though, only Jadhav can offer a contribution with the ball to go along with his batting.

Jadhav’s unique slingshot action makes it difficult for batsmen to pick and with his subtle change of pace and trajectory, the Maharashtra cricketer has proved a useful option for the captain.

Against Pakistan on Wednesday, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma would have been worried when all-rounder Hardik Pandya left the field on a stretcher due to a back injury in his fifth over but Jadhav stepped in and did a stellar job.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral