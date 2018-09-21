Belgian probe implicates UK in phone spying

BRUSSELS: A confidential report by Belgian investigators confirms that British intelligence services hacked state-owned Belgian telecom giant Belgacom on behalf of Washington, an official Thursday.

The admission by Belgium is one of the consequences of the myriad revelations made in 2013 by whistleblower Edward Snowden and risks fraying ties between the close allies. The report, which summarises a five-year judicial inquiry, is almost complete and was submitted to the office of Justice Minister Koen Geens, a source close to the case told AFP, confirming Belgian press reports. Snowden, a former contractor for the US National Security Agency, spectacularly uncovered the extent of snooping by the US intelligence services and has been living in exile ever since. Snowden´s trove of data also exposed the NSA´s close cooperation with other agencies, such as Britain´s GCHQ, which is responsible for collecting electronic intelligence. The Belgian probe focused on GCHQ thanks to about twenty slides among Snowden´s document trove that expose the targets of GCHQ´s hacking.