Urs of Sultan Bahu begins

JHANG: The two-day annual urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Sultan Bahu has begun at Garh Maharaja here on Thursday. Scores of devotees from different parts of the country and abroad thronged to the shrine. Every year on Muharram 9, the ghusal (bath) of the shrine is performed by the shrine custodian (Sajjada Nasheen) with gallons of rose water. Shrine's annual ghusal in Muharram commemorates the tragedy of Karbala. Hazrat Sultan Bahu belonged to the Awan tribe. As per the traditions, devotees and followers first visited the shrines of Bahu’s parents at Shorkot City and later travelled to Garh Maharaja.