Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Principal held after electrocution of teacher, three students

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested the principal of Al-Khidmat Foundation School Kawai where three students and a teacher were electrocuted during the flag hoisting ceremony recently. “We have arrested principal of school and raids are being made for the arrest of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company,” Shahjehan Khan, Station House Officer of the Balakot police, told reporters here on Thursday. A teacher and three students were electrocuted when heavy electric transmission lines touched flagpole earlier this week. Police arrested Mujahid Hussain Shah, the principal of Al-Khidmat foundation school from Kawai and shifted him to Balakot. The parents of students who died in the tragedy had nominated principal and Pesco SDO Mansoor Ahmad in the first information report lodged under Sections 322/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Pesco said the Federal Minister for Energy, Umar Ayub, has ordered an inquiry. He offered condolence to the victim families and assured them that those responsible for the tragedy would be taken to justice. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also ordered an inquiry into the incident and a teacher to fix the responsibility. He condoled with affected families of the students and the teacher.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral