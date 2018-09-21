Principal held after electrocution of teacher, three students

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested the principal of Al-Khidmat Foundation School Kawai where three students and a teacher were electrocuted during the flag hoisting ceremony recently. “We have arrested principal of school and raids are being made for the arrest of Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company,” Shahjehan Khan, Station House Officer of the Balakot police, told reporters here on Thursday. A teacher and three students were electrocuted when heavy electric transmission lines touched flagpole earlier this week. Police arrested Mujahid Hussain Shah, the principal of Al-Khidmat foundation school from Kawai and shifted him to Balakot. The parents of students who died in the tragedy had nominated principal and Pesco SDO Mansoor Ahmad in the first information report lodged under Sections 322/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Pesco said the Federal Minister for Energy, Umar Ayub, has ordered an inquiry. He offered condolence to the victim families and assured them that those responsible for the tragedy would be taken to justice. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has also ordered an inquiry into the incident and a teacher to fix the responsibility. He condoled with affected families of the students and the teacher.