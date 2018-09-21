Media asked to support cause of polio eradication

MINGORA: Director, Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Akram Shah, has urged the media to support the cause of polio eradication, which has been declared national emergency programme by the government of Pakistan.

He said this while addressing a media sensitisation workshop organised by Emergency Operations Centre Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Shogran valley in Mansehra. Journalists from Swat, Buner and Shangla were invited to discuss the PEI.

Dr Akram Shah said that media can bridge the remaining gaps between government and public by educating and motivating parents and other segments of the society for polio and other essential immunisation services that are provided free of cost by the government at the nearest health centres.

He said efforts for polio eradication were at peak with the lowest case count since the launch of door-to-door polio vaccination campaign in 1994 in the country. He said the last push was required to eliminate the poliovirus from the region.

The official said that measles campaign would be launched in the entire province from October 15.

Provincial Polio Eradication Officer, WHO, Dr Allauddin, in his presentation explained the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) and IPV vaccination and how it builds gut and serum (blood) immunity and the need for repeated vaccination.

UNICEF Team Leader Dr Johar briefed journalists on global and national polio updates, with focus on provincial and northern parts of the province, current challenges and roadmap for the polio eradication in the region.

He said the PEI had made a significant progress with one case this year so far in the province and hoped that soon the disease would be stamped out from the last region of the world where wild poliovirus was still in circulation with the support of people.

Dr Imtiaz Ali Shah welcomed journalists and shed light on the objectives of the media workshop.

He said the reporters are the eyes and ears of society and play a pivotal role in shaping the public opinion. He said that the dream of polio-free Pakistan would not be possible without the support of the media.

“We have shifted from engaging media to a partnership with the media, which means that media persons were equally responsible for creating public awareness and demand for polio eradication,” he added.

Provincial Team Leader Dr Ijaz Ali Shah informed the participants that Pakistan and Afghanistan are the last reservoir countries of wild poliovirus. He said that Pakistan and Afghanistan would eradicate polio together and it would be very difficult to stop virus circulation in one country while it was circulating in another due to heavy cross-border movement. Later, certificates were distributed among the participants with a vote of thanks by the EOC coordinator.