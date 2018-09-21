Man commits suicide

ByOur correspondent

BAHAWALPUR: A man of Chak 3 Fordwah committed suicide over a property dispute with his in-laws on Thursday.

Muhammad Saleem, a father of three children, drank pesticide and was rushed to the THQ Hospital, Chishtian in a critical condition.

The doctors referred him to Bahawal Victoria Hospital but he died on way to the hospital.

PROTEST AGAINST BVH DOCTORS: Relatives of a man who died in Bahawal Victoria Hospital staged a protest against the hospital doctors on Friday. Relatives of deceased Muhammad Nasir of New Sadiq Colony, Bahawalpur, staged a protest outside the BVH for alleged negligence of the hospital’s doctors that resulted in the death of their patients.

They raised slogans against the doctors especially against Medical Superintendent Dr Azizur Rehman and Principal/CEO of QMC and BVH Prof Dr Javid Iqbal.

Talking to reporters, the protesters said their patient was not treated by the doctors in a proper way. They demanded a probe against duty doctors and action against the negligent doctors.