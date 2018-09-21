Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

SBS
Syed Bukhar Shah
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

After defeat in July 25 polls, PPP stays away from by-polls in KP

PESHAWAR: After facing defeat in the July 25 general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the demoralized Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has opted to stay away from the assembly by-elections scheduled to be held on October 14.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced by-elections on NA-35 Bannu, PK-3 and PK-7 Swat, PK-44 Swabi, PK-53 Mardan, PK-61 and PK-64 Nowshera, PK-78 Peshawar, and PK-97 and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan.

A total of 158 candidates, including three women, are in the run. The PPP had fielded candidates on almost all national and provincial assembly constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the general election. It could win only four provincial assembly constituencies.

The declining interest of the PPP’s central and provincial leadership is visible due to the fact that no party meeting was held after the party’s defeat in the general election or before the by-election to discuss the situation. A former candidate wishing anonymity told The News that the PPP had collapsed and nobody had applied for the ticket to contest the by-elections. “Like our party leaders, our workers have also ‘gone underground’ die to demoralization,” he remarked.

According to him, some of the senior and influential leaders could part ways with the party but were waiting for an opportune time. PPP provincial President Humayun Khan has announced support to Samar Haroon, the widow of the slain Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bashir Bilour on PK-78 Peshawar for the by-election.

The election on PK-78 was postponed after the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour in a suicide attack along with two dozen other party workers.

The PPP president Humayun Khan also announced not to field candidate against any political parties in the by-election throughout the province whose candidates have lost their lives.

He directed the party workers to launch campaign for the success of the ANP candidate in the by-election on PK-78 Peshawar. He said the PPP believed in democracy and had rendered sacrifices for it. Humayun Khan said his party had not accepted the election results, but it did not want any disturbance in the country. He said his party could not and would not compromise on the rights of the people.

The PPP had also decided to stay away from the by-election on PK-23 Shangla and announced support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai.

The ECP had announced re-polling on this seat because women’s participation was less than 10 percent.

When asked as to why the PPP avoided contesting by-elections, a party leader Syed Abid Ali Shah in Mardan said the dismal performance of the party in general election might have disappointed the candidates to come forward to contest the by-elections.

He said the party needed reorganisation. However, he hastened to add that his party wanted to give time to the PTI government so that it could fulfil the commitments it had made with the masses during election campaign.

In the prevailing political stalemate, Abid Ali Shah said once again ideological politics was needed.

He said the people had lost confidence in the system and the candidates and political workers were sure the election results were changed.

A total of 23 candidates are in the run for the by-election for PK-3 Swat, 17 for PK-7 Swat and 14 for PK-44, Swabi.

A total of 27 candidates are vying for PK-53 Mardan, 12 for PK-61 Nowshera and eight for PK-64 Nowshera. As many as 19 candidates are contesting by-election for PK-78 Peshawar.

Nine candidates are contesting for PK-97 and 15 for PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan while 14 candidates, including two women, are in the field for NA-35 Bannu.

An insider said that none among the leaders was taking responsibility for the deteriorating situation concerning the PPP. The party, which has been showing dismal electoral performance for the last one decade, has been almost paralyzed. Many ideological workers have distanced themselves from the party affairs since long. Many others are joining other parties as they believe the PPP’s future is bleak.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral