After defeat in July 25 polls, PPP stays away from by-polls in KP

PESHAWAR: After facing defeat in the July 25 general election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the demoralized Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has opted to stay away from the assembly by-elections scheduled to be held on October 14.

The Election Commission of Pakistan has announced by-elections on NA-35 Bannu, PK-3 and PK-7 Swat, PK-44 Swabi, PK-53 Mardan, PK-61 and PK-64 Nowshera, PK-78 Peshawar, and PK-97 and PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan.

A total of 158 candidates, including three women, are in the run. The PPP had fielded candidates on almost all national and provincial assembly constituencies from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the general election. It could win only four provincial assembly constituencies.

The declining interest of the PPP’s central and provincial leadership is visible due to the fact that no party meeting was held after the party’s defeat in the general election or before the by-election to discuss the situation. A former candidate wishing anonymity told The News that the PPP had collapsed and nobody had applied for the ticket to contest the by-elections. “Like our party leaders, our workers have also ‘gone underground’ die to demoralization,” he remarked.

According to him, some of the senior and influential leaders could part ways with the party but were waiting for an opportune time. PPP provincial President Humayun Khan has announced support to Samar Haroon, the widow of the slain Awami National Party (ANP) leader Haroon Bashir Bilour on PK-78 Peshawar for the by-election.

The election on PK-78 was postponed after the martyrdom of Haroon Bilour in a suicide attack along with two dozen other party workers.

The PPP president Humayun Khan also announced not to field candidate against any political parties in the by-election throughout the province whose candidates have lost their lives.

He directed the party workers to launch campaign for the success of the ANP candidate in the by-election on PK-78 Peshawar. He said the PPP believed in democracy and had rendered sacrifices for it. Humayun Khan said his party had not accepted the election results, but it did not want any disturbance in the country. He said his party could not and would not compromise on the rights of the people.

The PPP had also decided to stay away from the by-election on PK-23 Shangla and announced support to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Shaukat Yousafzai.

The ECP had announced re-polling on this seat because women’s participation was less than 10 percent.

When asked as to why the PPP avoided contesting by-elections, a party leader Syed Abid Ali Shah in Mardan said the dismal performance of the party in general election might have disappointed the candidates to come forward to contest the by-elections.

He said the party needed reorganisation. However, he hastened to add that his party wanted to give time to the PTI government so that it could fulfil the commitments it had made with the masses during election campaign.

In the prevailing political stalemate, Abid Ali Shah said once again ideological politics was needed.

He said the people had lost confidence in the system and the candidates and political workers were sure the election results were changed.

A total of 23 candidates are in the run for the by-election for PK-3 Swat, 17 for PK-7 Swat and 14 for PK-44, Swabi.

A total of 27 candidates are vying for PK-53 Mardan, 12 for PK-61 Nowshera and eight for PK-64 Nowshera. As many as 19 candidates are contesting by-election for PK-78 Peshawar.

Nine candidates are contesting for PK-97 and 15 for PK-99 Dera Ismail Khan while 14 candidates, including two women, are in the field for NA-35 Bannu.

An insider said that none among the leaders was taking responsibility for the deteriorating situation concerning the PPP. The party, which has been showing dismal electoral performance for the last one decade, has been almost paralyzed. Many ideological workers have distanced themselves from the party affairs since long. Many others are joining other parties as they believe the PPP’s future is bleak.