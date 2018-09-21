SC fixes hearing of Naqeebullah murder case on 27th

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will hear Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case on September 27, Geo News reported. Notices in this regard were issued to the attorney general, Sindh Advocate General Salman Talibuddin and Sindh IGP Kaleem Imam. Earlier this year, shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others were shot dead in a police encounter. The police officer and his team were put behind bars when the deceased’s family protested against the extrajudicial killing. However, later, an anti-terrorism court of Karachi granted bail to the prime accused, former SSP Rao Anwar, after charges against him were not proved.