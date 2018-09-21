Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report

Imran Khan writes to Modi for resumption of dialogue: report
PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days

PTI govt’s 16 flip-flops in 30 days
PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan says Pakistan won’t let anyone attack Saudi Arabia
PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia

PM Imran Khan calls on UAE Crown Prince after visiting Saudi Arabia
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar freed for now
Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found

Clue about Pakistanis’ 2,700 properties abroad found
Dam politics

Dam politics
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit

PM Imran Khan returns to Pakistan after Saudi visit
China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

China's Xi says places 'high premium' on Pakistan ties

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

IGP has sought a few days’ time to solve Amal’s case

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that the newly posted inspector general of police, Syed Kaleem Imam, has sought a few days’ time to investigate and solve the case of the killing 10-year-old Amal.

The girl was sitting in the back of her family’s car when she was fatally hit by one of the bullets fired by policemen during an alleged encounter with muggers at a traffic signal on Korangi Road last month.

The governor stated

During a visit to the residence of Umer Adil in Defence area to condole the death of his daughter, Amal, the governor offered Fateha for the departed soul and assured the bereaved family members that the culprits would soon be brought to justice as instructions had been issued to the relevant agencies in this regard. The family members thanked the governor for visiting their residence for condolence. Talking to journalists, Ismail said that the tragic incident had saddened him very much, and earlier his wife had visited the residence of the family to condole with them.

He said he had a detailed conversation with the new IGP, who had sought a few days’ time to investigate and solve this case. He said that an effective mechanism should be evolved to catch criminals involved in such incidents. The governor said Karachi was the biggest city of the country as, like other modern cities around the world, technology should be extensively used to operate an effective policing system here as well.

He said reforms should be introduced in the working of the provincial police force.

The governor said that the chief justice of Pakistan had taken cognizance of the incident, and he was hopeful that more facts regarding this incident would come to fore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Kamila Shamsie rejects Reham's criticism over 'Cake' selection for Oscars

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral