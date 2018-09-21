Matric board wants submission of enrolment forms by October 18

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) Chairperson Prof Dr Saeeduddin has directed all educational institutions to submit enrolment forms of students of ninth and tenth grades.

The matric board has asked the schools to submit enrolment forms for the 2019 annual examinations by October 18. There is no fee required for the submission of forms.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the timely submission of enrolment forms will enable the BSEK to issue enrolment cards before the examination schedule is announced.