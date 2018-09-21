Fri September 21, 2018
APP
September 21, 2018

Tough contest likely in FPCCI elections

Islamabad: The United Business Group (UBG) has fielded highly educated candidates on merit with consensus in forthcoming annual elections of chambers across the country.

“UBG is the largest alliance of chambers in the country enjoying the support of over 90 per cent overwhelming majority in Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI),” said group chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik while talking to media here on Thursday. He said that the names of candidates for various positions in the chambers have been announced with consensus in true democratic manner.

He said that young and talented entrepreneurs with inherited spirit to promote trade, serve the country and help strengthen national economy were fully encouraged while awarding the tickets.

He further said all senior local trade leaders throughout the country too were also taken into confidence.

He said no body would be allowed to dent unity of alliance or sabotage transparent and democratic process of the chamber polls, adding that smooth transfer of power in democratic ways would be ensured in the chamber.

Malik also expressed special gratitude to traders for reposing full confidence in UBG leadership for annual elections of chambers of commerce and industry across Pakistan by fully ensuring the success of candidates with overwhelming majority.

UBG candidates and other candidates with our full support and backing making unopposed clean sweep in chambers elections, he added.

He said UBG would also hold meetings with trade leaders at provincial headquarters in Quetta, Karachi, Peshawar, Lahore and Islamabad.

The UBG chairman claimed, ”We are proud that our past presidents of FPCCI, especially S M Muneer, Muhammad Adrees, Abdul Rauf Alam and Zubair Tufail for not availing even a single penny benefit, perk or package of facilities, and spent all expenses from their own pockets on boarding, lodging and foreign travelling.” He said the UBG had also constituted a high-level monitoring committee to review overall performance of the federation on quarterly basis. He said that FPCCI leadership had already been provided 20 guidelines to be implemented for boosting trade activities and accelerating the pace of development in every nook and corner of the country.

