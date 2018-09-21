Owners seek market price for land acquired for Hazara Motorway

MANSEHRA: The people, whose land has been acquired for Hazara Motorway, have demanded market price for their properties. “Our land was divided into parts after Hazara Motorway passed through it. We were deprived of livelihood but now the National Highway Authority is not ready to link villages and towns through overhead bridges or underpasses,” one Zafar Iqbal Khan told reporters after meeting with deputy commissioner. Earlier in the day, a delegation of affected people met Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair and apprised him of their problems. They also demanded payment for their land acquired for Hazara Motorway being built under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project. District Council member Siraj Khan said that the district administration had not fixed a reasonable price for their land acquired for the motorway. He said the government should reconsider the price. “We want market price for our land and construction of overhead bridges or underpasses to cross over Hazara Motorway which divided villages,” said Siraj Khan. He said that deputy commissioner assured them to take up the issue with authorities concerned.