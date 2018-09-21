tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: People have shown concern over long hours power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities. The power shutdown also caused water shortage in various localities of the city.
PAKPATTAN: People have shown concern over long hours power loadshedding in the city and its adjoining areas. The power supply remained suspended for several hours without any prior notice from the authorities. The power shutdown also caused water shortage in various localities of the city.
Comments