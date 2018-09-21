Suspected militant killed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A suspected militant was killed in a security forces search operation in Mohalla Hayatullah area on Thursday, sources said. They said the security forces conducted late-night search operation in the area and gunned down the suspected militant. The slain militant was identified as Usman, son of Javid Rajput.
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A suspected militant was killed in a security forces search operation in Mohalla Hayatullah area on Thursday, sources said. They said the security forces conducted late-night search operation in the area and gunned down the suspected militant. The slain militant was identified as Usman, son of Javid Rajput.
Comments