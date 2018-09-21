Woman poisoned to death

OKARA A woman allegedly was poisoned to death by her in-laws on Thursday. Muhammad Arif of village Matanwala told police that his son-in-law Imran and his mother of village 1/4L, Okara, administered poison to his daughter Sabaa Bibi and she died in hospital. Police registered case against the accused.

MINISTER CALLS FOR HARMONY: Punjab Minister for School Education Murad Rass Thursday said it was the moral duty of every Pakistani to work to bring harmony among all schools of thoughts at ala level. Chairing a high-level meeting, the minister said with harmony and peaceful atmosphere the country would make progress. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Nazir, DPO Zishan Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khurram Shahzad, ADC Finance Muhammad Afzal Nasir, ACs of all three tehsils, president Markazi Anjumani Tajiran Haji Chaudhry Saleem Sadiq, Syed Kausar Rizvi and others attended the meeting. The DC and the DPO briefed the minister on security arrangements, sanitation, closure of shops on routes of Ashura processions, police and volunteers’ duties and establishment of control rooms. The minister was told that 176 processions and 639 Majalis would be held in the district. The DPO said 92 CCTV cameras had been installed at Okara city, 36 at Renala Khurd and 43 at Depalpur.